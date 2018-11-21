Another Indian Expat Wins Dh 1 Million Raffle in Dubai

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Subir is the 137th Indian national to win in the promotion since its inception in 1999. (Shutterstock)

Dubai-based Indian expat, Nowshad Subir, has become the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion with ticket number 0520 in Series 286.

Subir bought his lucky ticket online and shared the ticket cost with his nine other colleagues.

Commenting on his win, Subir said, "Buying a ticket to win $1 million has become a habit for us in the company. We are delighted to have finally won and can call ourselves lucky people. Our win makes us feel more secure so thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!"

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Subir is the 137th Indian national to win in the promotion since its inception in 1999.

Meanwhile, three more Dubai expats have reason to celebrate as they each won a luxury vehicle in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw held directly after the Millennium Millionaire.

Khalifa Abdulla Harib bin Harib Al Falahi, a 60-year-old UAE national, won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Diamond White) in Series 1700 with ticket number 0859.

Al Falahi, who works as a manager for Dubai Municipality, was excited to learn that he won his dream car and commented, "Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win!"

Another regular participant and second online winner of the day was Farhan Shaukat, a 43-year-old Pakistani national who won a Porsche Cayenne S (Mahogany Metallic) in Series 1702 with ticket number 0368.

Shaukat, a resident of Dubai for nine years, said, "I still can't believe that I won a car with a ticket I bought online! Dubai Duty Free is indeed full of surprises and I will continue to participate in the hope of making it second time lucky."

Lastly, Parveen Sheikh Asif, a 43-year-old Indian national who also bought the ticket online won a BMW R 1200 R (White Blue Metallic) motorbike in Series 351 with ticket number 0897. A longtime participant to Dubai Duty Free promotion since 1999 was elated to have finally won.

"I'm extremely excited to have won such a precious prize! I've been trying my luck to win with Dubai Duty Free for almost 20 years now and I'm so happy that I've finally made it."