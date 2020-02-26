Another Major Change in Disney’s Empire: Say Hello to Hulu’s New President

Hulu’s Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Campbell is being promoted to President of Hulu, it was announced today by Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) segment, to whom Campbell will report.

In this role, Campbell will manage Hulu’s suite of on demand and live streaming businesses. She will work closely with Disney’s television and film studios on Hulu’s original content, and with other DTCI leaders on the integration of key aspects of Hulu’s operations across the segment.

“Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” said Mayer. “She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base. Our senior leadership team is excited to welcome her aboard and can’t wait to work together to further grow Hulu’s footprint in the US and beyond.”

“This is a time of extraordinary growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter,” said Campbell. “The Hulu team is among the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious in the industry, and I know we are going to do great things as part of the pioneering and equally bold team Kevin has built at DTCI.”

As Hulu’s CMO, Campbell was responsible for subscriber growth; brand, content and business-to-business marketing; creative development; research and insights; and viewer experience. Prior to Hulu, she spent 12 years at Google in various leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses, including a year in Google Japan building the Online Sales and Operations functions. She began her career in finance as an investment banking analyst at JPMorgan Chase.

Campbell has earned many accolades for leading Hulu’s marketing efforts, including being honored as one of Business Insider’s Most Innovative CMOs, the Adweek 50, AdAge’s Women to Watch and FierceCable’s The Fierce 50: Executives Reshaping the Business of PayTV. Most recently, she was named one of Forbes’ Most Influential Global CMOs for embracing transparency in influencer marketing.