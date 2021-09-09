  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Apple’s Car Ambitions Questioned As Project Chief Switched to Ford

Apple’s Car Ambitions Questioned As Project Chief Switched to Ford

Published September 9th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Apple’s Car Ambitions Questioned As Project Chief Switched to Ford
Now with Field’s exit, Apple's automotive ambitions might be thrown under the bus. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Field is the fourth Apple auto engineering project executive to stray from its seven-year history.

Apple's car ambitions have been dealt a huge blow as the top automotive executive of the tech giant's biggest bets; the highly anticipated secret self-driving car project has joined Ford.

Also ReadApple Postpones Child Abuse Images Scan Amid Privacy OutcryApple Postpones Child Abuse Images Scan Amid Privacy Outcry

Apple's Car project

The car manufacturer Ford has reportedly hired former Tesla and Apple executive Doug Field as chief advanced technology officer and will be reporting directly to Jim Farley, Ford President, and CEO.

Field who joined Apple in 2018 led the iPhone makers' long-rumored automotive project -known as Project Titan – in 2014. In his position at Tesla as senior vice president of engineering, he led the development of Tesla’s Model 3.

Apple's car

Interestingly enough, Field is the fourth Apple auto engineering project executive to stray from its seven-year history.

Also ReadApple Postpones Child Abuse Images Scan Amid Privacy OutcryApple Slapped with Antitrust Case in India

Now with Field’s exit, Apple's automotive ambitions might be thrown under the bus.

In an emailed statement, Apple commented on Field’s departure saying: “We’re grateful for the contributions Doug has made to Apple and we wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

Tags:AppleFord

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...