Apple announces multi-Billion dollar agreement with Brodcom for 5G network components

ALBAWABA - Apple CEO Tim Cook stated in the statement, "The manufacturing of all Apple products relies on technology designed and made locally in the United States, and we will continue to deepen our investments in the American economy because our belief in the future of America remains unwavering." Apple's Commitment to the US Economy

This announcement is part of Apple's largest commitment since 2021 to invest $430 billion in the economy by 2026. The company stated that it is on track to achieve its goal through direct agreements with American suppliers, investments in data centers, and capital expenditure. In 2018, Apple allocated $350 billion to build new facilities and create 20,000 jobs, but it has increased its investment to reach $430 billion, surpassing its promises significantly.

Apple's bet on supporting 5G networks continues as it introduced 5G technology in its iPhones in 2020 and has since launched other devices supporting "5G," including the seventh-generation Apple Watch and iPad Pro.

The company did not disclose financial details of the agreement.