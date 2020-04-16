  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Apple Big on Throwbacks: New iPhone SE Released With Old Features

Apple Big on Throwbacks: New iPhone SE Released With Old Features

Published April 16th, 2020 - 09:30 GMT
Apple Big on Throwbacks: New iPhone SE Released With Old Features
Like before as well, Apple retained the same strategy of bringing top-end features - particularly those from the iPhone 11 series - to the budget territory. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The camera has been significantly upgraded, coming with all Portrait Lighting modes, Smart HDR, 4K video and QuickShot.

Apple on Wednesday officially announced the second-generation iPhone SE, which comes with some of the company's top mobile specifications in another throwback design - plus the return of Touch ID.

The smartphone - which has been in the rumor mill for years now - is the follow-up to the original iPhone SE launched in 2016 - re-released in 2017 as well - which was highly-successful thanks to its competitive specs and pricing.

Like before as well, Apple retained the same strategy of bringing top-end features - particularly those from the iPhone 11 series - to the budget territory.

And in typical Apple style, the company decided to retain the device's original name; it had been speculated that it would be called the iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small
size, high-end performance, and affordable price," Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, said in a Press release.

"The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way - including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos - while still being very affordable."

When the first iPhone SE was launched it retained the looks of the iPhone 5 series; Apple had at that time already revamped its flagship's design with the iPhone 6 line-up.

This time, the second-generation iPhone SE takes design cues from the iPhone 8. It does, though, retain the 4.7-inch size of the original - but with more powerful hardware inside.

It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip - the same one found in the latest iPhone 11 models - making it significantly faster than the original. Its base storage has been quadrupled to 64GB, with a further 128GB and 256GB models available.

The new iPhone SE's camera has also been significantly upgraded, coming with all Portrait Lighting modes, next-generation Smart HDR, 4K video and QuickShot.

It also comes with wireless charging and offers fast-charging capabilities that would give a 50 percent charge within half-an-hour.

Preorders for the new iPhone SE will start this Friday and will start shipping on April 24. Prices are at Dh1,699 (64GB), Dh1,909 (128GB) and Dh2,329 (256GB).

Unlike iPhone Users, Samsung Users Can Unlock Their Phones With Masks On
COVID-19 in US: Apple Donates 20 Million Face Masks

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...