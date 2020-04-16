Apple Big on Throwbacks: New iPhone SE Released With Old Features

Apple on Wednesday officially announced the second-generation iPhone SE, which comes with some of the company's top mobile specifications in another throwback design - plus the return of Touch ID.

The smartphone - which has been in the rumor mill for years now - is the follow-up to the original iPhone SE launched in 2016 - re-released in 2017 as well - which was highly-successful thanks to its competitive specs and pricing.

Like before as well, Apple retained the same strategy of bringing top-end features - particularly those from the iPhone 11 series - to the budget territory.

And in typical Apple style, the company decided to retain the device's original name; it had been speculated that it would be called the iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small

size, high-end performance, and affordable price," Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, said in a Press release.

"The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way - including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos - while still being very affordable."

When the first iPhone SE was launched it retained the looks of the iPhone 5 series; Apple had at that time already revamped its flagship's design with the iPhone 6 line-up.

This time, the second-generation iPhone SE takes design cues from the iPhone 8. It does, though, retain the 4.7-inch size of the original - but with more powerful hardware inside.

It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip - the same one found in the latest iPhone 11 models - making it significantly faster than the original. Its base storage has been quadrupled to 64GB, with a further 128GB and 256GB models available.

The new iPhone SE's camera has also been significantly upgraded, coming with all Portrait Lighting modes, next-generation Smart HDR, 4K video and QuickShot.

It also comes with wireless charging and offers fast-charging capabilities that would give a 50 percent charge within half-an-hour.

Preorders for the new iPhone SE will start this Friday and will start shipping on April 24. Prices are at Dh1,699 (64GB), Dh1,909 (128GB) and Dh2,329 (256GB).