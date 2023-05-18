Apple to delete inactive iCloud accounts, following Google's Lead

ALBAWABA - According to the tech news website Macworld, Apple will delete inactive iCloud accounts that have been inactive for at least a year.

This follows an earlier announcement by Google, stating its intention to delete inactive accounts that have been inactive for at least two years, along with the associated data and files stored on their servers. This move has raised concerns among some users about what Apple might do with neglected accounts. Macworld noted that Apple deletes inactive accounts more quickly than Google and provides users with fewer warnings.

In Apple's iCloud Terms of Service, it states, "Apple may terminate your account upon 30 days' prior notice sent to the email address associated with your account, in the event that (a) your account has been inactive for one year, or (b) there is a general cessation or substantial change to the service or any part thereof."

If you're upset over Google's Gmail account deletion threat, Apple's iCloud terms are actually worse. Apple will delete your inactive iCloud account faster than Google. — Destiny Young (@youngdestinya) May 18, 2023

Apple clarifies that deleted accounts "will lose all access to the service and any part thereof, including but not limited to your account, your Apple ID, your email account, and its contents."

While Google will start deleting inactive accounts at the end of this year, with several notifications beforehand, it appears that Apple has been silently working to delete any dormant iCloud account for a year with just one prior notification.