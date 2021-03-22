Apple Fined $2 Million for Not Providing Free Phone Charger

According to India Today , Brazilian consumer watchdog Procon-SP accused the tech giant of engaging in “misleading advertising and selling a device without the charger ad on unfair terms.”

Brazil has fined Apple $2 million (Dh 7.3 million) for not including a charger in the box for the iPhone 12 series.

The regulator had asked Apple if the lack of accessories would reduce the price of the product. However, Apple did not respond.

"Apple needs to understand that in Brazil, there are solid consumer protection laws and institutions," said Fernando Capez, Procon-SP Executive Director. Capez also noted that the company must abide by and respect the laws and institutions in the country.

Apple had announced in October 2020 that its new iPhone 12 series would not come with a free charger and earbuds, claiming that not making these accessories would cut down on 2 million metric tonnes of carbon, equivalent to removing 450,000 cars a year.

Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson said users were replacing power adapters with wireless charging methods, and it was thus wasteful to include adapters in the boxes.

The company is yet to comment on Procon-SP’s charges.