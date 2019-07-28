Apple Listens to Your Confidential Conversations With Siri

Apple contractors reportedly listen to the confidential conversations, the users have with Siri, as part of their job to improve the quality of the voice assistant.







According to a report on Guardian, Apple says the data is used to help Siri and dictation better understands what the users say. The recordings include confidential medical information, drug deals, and recordings of couples having sex.

Apple does not explicitly disclose this in its consumer-facing documentation, however, a small proportion of the recordings are passed on to the contractors around the world. The contractors are tasked with grading Siri on a number of factors such as accidental activation, appropriate responses, and so on.