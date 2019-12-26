Apple Is Marketing Its Watch as a Healthcare Gadget. How Accurate Is This Claim?

Apple’s latest watch is celebrated as a trendy gadget that enables users to have an easier experience with messaging, making phone calls and executing other tasks, in addition to being an outstanding health monitor that makes people lead a more wholesome life.

Nevertheless, it helps to dig a little deeper to determine how accurate these claims are and if users can achieve ultimate results using the $350 watch.

The latest Apple watch provides a variety of features that alert people when something is affecting their health, like noise that might harm their hearing, abnormal heart rhythm, or a significantly high or low heart rate.

The company also says that it is a great tool for tracking workouts, sleep, breathing and menstrual cycles. Moreover, the Apple watch is supposed to record calories burned each day and remind users to stand up, sit down, or take a short walk when it notices long bouts of inactivity.

The watch can also detect users' falls and automatically call for help, which can be a great asset for the elderly and users with chronic health conditions.

But some experts have hinted that the Apple watch’s role in helping people follow a healthy lifestyle can be inaccurate in some cases.

For example, the watch seems to perfectly track workouts as long as users are doing cardio exercises, yoga or any other type of light physical activity. Some users reported inconsistent watch records once they started lifting weights.

A few reviews have also noticed that the watch’s heart health tracker is not always in line with the effort they were exerting, suggesting that it can inaccurately record heart activity sometimes.

Some users also examined the watch’s ability to count calories being burned by wearing two different watches, each on a different hand, and reported receiving different results, although they admitted the stats were close.

Despite the varied reviews, the product can still be a positive addition for those interested in monitoring their health or fitness habits. Technically, the Apple Watch is still considered by many as an exceptional, cutting-edge gadget that offers its users a vast range of worthy features.