Apple Recalls MacBook Pros Over Fire Risk

Apple announced a voluntary recall of a specific set of its MacBook Pro units, citing a fire risk on their batteries.





The notebooks involved were those sold between September 2015 and February 2017. No other 15-inch MacBook Pros or other devices are affected.

"Apple has determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk," the company said in a statement posted on its website.

"Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units."

Apple also provided a link that allows users to enter the serial number of a MacBook Pro and determine if it is eligible for the replacement programme.

If a device is indeed found to be covered by the recall, customers can then either find an Apple authorised service provider or schedule an appointment at an Apple Store. The UAE has three Apple Stores - Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall, Dubai's Mall of the Emirates and The Dubai Mall.

Apple also advises users to back up their MacBook Pro's data prior to submitting their devices for servicing, which may take one to two weeks.

The battery replacement will be free of charge. Any other additional issue will be subject to an arranged paid service.