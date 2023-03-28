Apple releases iOS 16.4 with new features

ALBAWABA - Apple has released the iOS 16.4 update to users, introducing several new features, such as an expanded set of emojis, voice isolation for calls, website push notifications and much more.

Apple iOS 16.4 update out now with brand new emojis, bug fixes: Everything to know #FETechByteshttps://t.co/4T4w7ytQJ7 — FETechBytes (@FETechBytes) March 28, 2023

TechCrunch said while iOS updates "often simply patch security holes or tweak smaller settings, those that deliver new emojis or expanded functionality are often more popular with consumers, leading to high demand for the download."

Apple iOS 16.4 is now LIVE pic.twitter.com/J2bCQg8pds — TechDroider (@techdroider) March 27, 2023

"That means you may have to wait a bit in order to install the latest update on your device," the American online newspaper reported.

With iOS 16.4, users are getting 31 new emojis, which the Unicode consortium approved last year.

Other additions include a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and other features, including various animals and objects.

Apple iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and tvOS 16.4 Updates Add Support For The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, Allowing It To Be Used With Apple Devices!#DualSenseEdge #DualSense pic.twitter.com/Z8n7G7PWXw — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) March 27, 2023

One of the useful new features is voice isolation for cellular calls, which will prioritize the voice and block out noise from surroundings.

"The new set also includes gray and light blue hearts, a folding hand fan, ginger, a pea pod, jellyfish, a moose, a goose, a hair pick, maracas, a flute and several others," according TechCrunch.

Users can update to the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Meanwhile, Macworld said iOS 17, which is expected to be released in the fall, will include iPhone fans’ "most requested features" in major strategy shift.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, "Apple has pivoted from its initial strategy for iOS 17, which was originally 'focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features'," Macworld reported.

"Now, he reports, Apple is all-in on new features, and iOS 17 is 'expected to boast several ‘nice to have’ features', Macworld said.

It said details on the features were not disclosed, but Gurman predicted that they are among the "most requested features" by iPhone users, which Macworld expected may include multiple users, custom icons, multiple timers, multitasking, separate volume controls for media and calls."