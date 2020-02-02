Apple To Shut Down All China Mainland Stores Due To Coronavirus

Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the Coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago, Reuters reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we’re closing all our corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China through February 9,” Apple said in a statement. The company said looked forward to re-opening stores “as soon as possible”.