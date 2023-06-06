Apple Unveils iOS 17 and New Macbook Air 15 at Apple WWDC 2023

ALBAWABA - Apple has announced its latest operating system iOS 17 - The Apple’s new Vision Pro $3,499 AR headset. specifically designed for iPhones, which will bring a new breakthrough in app design and functionality by offering great ease and flexibility in app usage. The announcement took place during Apple's developers' conference, Apple WWDC 2023.

Key features of the iOS 17 operating system include redesigned contact cards and direct voice messaging. Your contact book will receive an update with a new feature called "Stickers," which transforms your contact information into vibrant images resembling name initials displayed on full screen on the recipient's iPhone when they receive a call.

هذي نظارة آبل



هذا فيديو فيه جميع مميزات النظارة " الـ Vision Pro هي المستقبل "



سعرها تقريباً 3499$ اكثر من 13 الف ريال " تقريباً 13299 ريال



راح تتوفر بداية القادمة



The new operating system also includes the "Live Transcription" feature for voicemail, allowing you to view the transcribed message left by the caller in real time, giving you the option to respond to it or call back.

Messaging updates include text transcripts for voice messages and a new set of features called "Check-In" to help share your current location and status with someone you're meeting.

Stickers have undergone comprehensive improvements, allowing you to add any emoji or cropped image as a "sticker" that can be placed on iMessages or anywhere within the system.

AirDrop has received an update to send contact information called "NameDrop," which will only send specific email addresses, phone numbers, and your personal sticker by simply bringing two iPhones close together. Sharing photos can also be done in the same way, and if the file is large, it can now be transferred out of range while the download continues.

iOS 17 also includes updates to the keyboard, including improvements to autocorrection and a new language model, along with an easier shortcut to revert to the original word you typed if needed. It also utilizes a new artificial intelligence-based spelling model.

On another note, Apple has officially announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air with a redesigned look, available in four different colors.

The new MacBook Air 15 from Apple features the M2 processor, up to 18 hours of battery life, a 15.3-inch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits, up to 24 GB of RAM, and a storage capacity of up to 2 terabytes.

Apple has also announced the release of the M2 MAX for the Mac Studio, which provides 25% better performance compared to the previous generation. Additionally, Apple introduced the more powerful M2 Ultra processor, offering double the performance of the M2 Max. The company also revealed the availability of the new processor for the Mac Studio and an upgrade to the Mac Pro with its dedicated M2 Ultra processors. Apple also unveiled the new version of the iPad operating system, iPadOS 17, which includes some new features tailored for iPads, along with the features introduced in iOS 17.

Changes in this update include new interactive widgets on the home screen, allowing users to perform actions directly through the widgets without the need to launch the dedicated app initially. For example, a music widget can support direct music playback without launching the app. Users can also preview notifications directly from the available widgets, with the ability to update smart home features as well.

During the Apple WWDC 2023 conference, Apple showcased a new mixed reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, which will be the company's biggest and most revolutionary device launch in years.

According to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, the device, which combines virtual reality and augmented reality, is "the product you've been searching for but haven't found yet."

Augmented reality is a technology that allows users to overlay virtual images onto live video from the real world. Cook stated, "It seems familiar but completely new, just like your physical space, using intuitive natural tools like your hands, face, and voice.

Apple has officially unveiled its "Vision Pro" glasses. The glasses support Apple's keyboard and mouse, as well as FaceTime calls.

With the Apple glasses, you can use your iPhone, iPad, or even open your Mac and have the screen appear on the glasses. This allows you to control all services, whether it's browsing, designing, or watching. (If this message was sent, this is an excellent formulation for the glasses).