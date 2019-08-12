Apple Will Award $1 Million for Bugs Discovered In macOS and iOS

Apple Sales in China Improved, Market Value Close to $1 Trillion
Beyond the new top prize, Apple is also offering a 50% bonus for bugs reported in pre-release builds.
As the software ecosystem gets advanced, the bugs also get complex to find. To make the bug hunting process more rewarding, Apple has increased its bounty for ethical hackers.
From the current bounty of $200,000 per vulnerability, Apple will award $1 million for bugs discovered in macOS as well as iOS, starting this fall, ZDNet reports.
In addition to that, Apple is also offering a 50 per cent bonus for bugs reported in pre-release builds.
