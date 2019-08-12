  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Apple Will Award $1 Million for Bugs Discovered In macOS and iOS

Apple Will Award $1 Million for Bugs Discovered In macOS and iOS

Published August 12th, 2019 - 03:00 GMT
Apple is also offering a 50 per cent bonus for bugs reported in pre-release builds. Apple Sales in China Improve
Apple is also offering a 50 per cent bonus for bugs reported in pre-release builds. Apple Sales in China Improve. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Beyond the new top prize, Apple is also offering a 50% bonus for bugs reported in pre-release builds.

As the software ecosystem gets advanced, the bugs also get complex to find. To make the bug hunting process more rewarding, Apple has increased its bounty for ethical hackers. 


From the current bounty of $200,000 per vulnerability, Apple will award $1 million for bugs discovered in macOS as well as iOS, starting this fall, ZDNet reports.

In addition to that, Apple is also offering a 50 per cent bonus for bugs reported in pre-release builds.

Apple Sales in China Improved, Market Value Close to $1 Trillion
Apple Wearables, Services Put the Company Back on the Growth Track
Tags:AppleWinBugs

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now