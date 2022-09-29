  1. Home
  Apple Will Not Increase iPhone 14 Production Due to Low Demand

Apple Will Not Increase iPhone 14 Production Due to Low Demand

Published September 29th, 2022 - 09:52 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

Apple is dropping plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialise, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company told suppliers to curtail efforts to increase assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Reuters reported.

Instead, the Cupertino, California-headquartered company will aim to produce 90 million handsets for the period, nearly the same number as a year ago and in line with Apple's original forecast this summer, the report said.

Demand for the higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro models is stronger than for the entry-level versions and at least one Apple supplier is shifting production capacity from lower-priced iPhones to premium models.

Apple had this week said it would start manufacturing the iPhone 14, launched earlier this month, in India.

