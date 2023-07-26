Apple's rare sneakers from 90s hit auction

ALBAWABA - Fashion might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Apple, but the tech giant dabbled in clothing design in the 1990s, particularly in shoes, which are now up for sale at auction.

These sneakers were originally exclusively designed for Steve Jobs' early employees, coming solely in white color, except for the Apple logo composed of rainbow colors.

The sneakers are being sold by Sotheby's, based in New York, which claims they were once given as a gift at a national sales conference before the year 2000, as reported by the British newspaper "Daily Mail."

While the Omega x Apple sports shoes remain in new condition, with an extra pair of red laces, the selling company states that they do have some flaws, including yellowing around the sole.

They are available for international sale, although the additional taxes are not included in the auction price of $50,000. This highly rare sale comes almost six years after another pair of sports shoes was sold for $15,000 on eBay.

This follows just one year after a black jacket, books, keys, and other personal items related to the late CEO and co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, were put up for auction.