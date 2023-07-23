Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series to feature unique dark blue color option

ALBAWABA - It is expected that Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series this year in September. The tech giant, based in California, is rumored to introduce four models in the alleged iPhone 15 series, including the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The company has not confirmed any details about the smartphones yet, but a recent leak revealed one of the color options for the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the Indian website gadgets360, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will come in a new dark blue color, which appears to have a shade resembling gray. This information was reported by MacRumors in collaboration with Tipster Unknownz21 (URedditor). The leaked color has not been officially confirmed, and it might be a test configuration. The leaked color is said to be an initial model used to test the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material.

The new blue color is said to be similar to the shade seen on previous iPhone 12 Pro models. Additionally, other color options for the phone may include silver, space gray/black, and titanium gray. The leak also suggests that the smartphone will have a polished finish, hinting at the use of the new titanium material.

Apart from the color update, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to retain the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, featuring two buttons on the side for volume control. On the back, there may be a camera module with a triple rear camera sensor and an LED flash.

Recently, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max was leaked by Apple analyst Jeff Pu. He claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the time of its launch. Pu previously mentioned that both iPhone 15 Pro models would have higher prices, but now he specifically indicates a higher cost for the Pro Max variant.