Arab Economic Integration Might Be Around the Corner

Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar stressed on Sunday the importance of economic integration among Arab countries.

In a meeting attended by delegations from 18 Arab countries with members of the Union of Arab Chamber on behalf of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, the minister described Arab integration as inevitable, saying Arab integration paves the way for the establishment of an Arab common market.

The minister expressed keenness on coordination with Arab states to facilitate measures of integration and investments, as well as the transfer of capital, referring to Egypt's efforts with Sudan to lift restrictions on trade.

He said that Egypt welcomes Arab businessmen and investors to launch new mega projects, expressing Cairo's keenness on offering all kinds of facilitation to them.

For his part, head of the Federation Of Egyptian Chambers Of Commerce Ahmed El Wakeel said the federation is currently preparing a paper to promote inter-Arab trade to be referred to the Arab economic summit in Beirut early next year.