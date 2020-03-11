Aramco Announces Formula 1 Sponsorship

Aramco, the world’s largest integrated oil and gas company, today announced a long term global sponsorship with Formula 1, connecting the company to a worldwide audience of 500 million racing fans.

This agreement marks the company’s first global sponsorship of a major sporting event, Aramco said.



Aramco will become Formula 1’s sixth Global Partner alongside DHL, Emirates, Heineken, Pirelli and Rolex.



The sponsorship agreement features Aramco corporate trackside branding and grants Aramco the title rights to major Formula 1 races in 2020. Formula 1’s integrated digital platforms and broadcasts will also feature Aramco.



Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser said: “We are excited to partner with Formula 1, a strong global sports brand with millions of fans around the world. As the world’s largest energy supplier and an innovation leader, we have the ambition to find game-changing solutions for better-performing engines and cleaner energy. Partnerships like these are important to help us to deliver on our ambitions.”