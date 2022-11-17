Aramco invests in South Korea petrochemical plant

Dubai: Saudi Aramco is committing its biggest investment outlay in South Korea, to build what would be one of the world’s largest ‘refinery-integrated petrochemical steam crackers’.

This will be done through Aramco's affiliate S-OIL and the size of the investments would be $7 billion. Located at S-Oil’s existing site in Ulsan, the new plant could have a capacity for up to 3.2 million tons of petrochemicals annually and will include a facility to produce high-value polymers. The project is expected to start in 2023 and be completed by 2026.