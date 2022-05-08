Aramco Set New Crude Prices, Shares Soar to Highest Level Since Listing

Saudi Aramco's shares soared 3%, hitting their highest level since listing of SR46.1 ($12.3) on Sunday.

The stock price slightly fell to SR45.8 later in the day at 12:07 p.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi oil giant has set the official selling price for Arab Light Crude for Asia for June at $4.40 a barrel, while the selling price for the US is set at $5.65 a barrel. And for the Northwest Europe, the selling price is set at $2.10 a barrel, above the price of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange.