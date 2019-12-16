Aramco Shares up for the Third Day in a Row, Hit $9.97

Saudi Aramco shares gained for a third consecutive day on Sunday, rising 1.63% to 37.4 Saudi riyal ($9.97), pushing the company’s value back toward the $2 trillion level it topped last week.

The state-owned oil company listed 1.5% of its shares at 32 riyals on Riyadh’s Tadawul exchange on December 11 in the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).

Initially valued at $1.7 trillion, the shares topped $2 trillion, last Thursday.

Additional demand, particularly from “passive” investors, is expected this week, as Aramco’s shares will join the Tadawul index and global benchmarks such as MSCI.