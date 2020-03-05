Aramex Enhances Consumer App With These Upgrades

Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced major upgrades to the Aramex App, its consumer smartphone App.

The upgrade includes advanced geo-tracking capabilities throughout the shipment’s journey, supported by real-time map views and driver movements in the last mile delivery, said a statement from Aramex.

Customers can now schedule shipment delivery and pick-up dates, times and locations, enable in-App notifications, and access a streamlined secure pay tool with full payment breakdown including delivery and customs charges, via the Aramex App.

The upgraded version of the App complements the Aramex’s WhatsApp for a Business chatbot, which was launched in October 2018 as the region’s first artificial intelligence-powered bot, it stated.

The innovative chatbot enables customers to track and trace shipments, receive shipment notifications, schedule deliveries, share their location and find the nearest Aramex pick-up or drop-off facility.

Commenting on the App upgrade, Chief Digital Officer Mohammed Sleeq said: "The new App comes as part of our newly enhanced digital touchpoints and represents our continued commitment to adopt a cross-channel engagement strategy, with the aim to engage with customers in real-time through their preferred digital channels."



"This is why we have invested in augmenting the visual interface of the App so that our customers have more visibility on their shipments and can control multiple aspects of their deliveries instantly. We are confident this facelift will make the Aramex App a more user-friendly and accessible touchpoint," stated Sleeq.

Sleeq pointed out that this was just another step in Aramex’s digital transformation journey, which focuses on strengthening its consumer engagement experience and last-mile capabilities, whilst maintaining an asset-light structure in response to growing customer expectations within the e-commerce industry.



"Last year, we had invested in several digital technologies with a strategic focus on enhancing customer experience, last-mile transformation and modernizing its core technology infrastructure," stated the top official.



"These investments helped reshape the company’s digital identity to increase agility, speed of innovation and efficiency across all business lines," remarked Sleeq.



Aramex had built a data lake, which hosts a big data infrastructure that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, allowing it to digitize the end-to-end customer experience and solve some of the industry challenges.



It had also introduced “Aramex Fleet” and “Aramex Spot”, innovative solutions together forming a zero-asset tech-driven model that supports its capacity scalability efforts and solve last-mile challenges, especially around peak periods