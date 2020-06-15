Aramex Launches World’s First All-In-One Stack Solution

Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced the launch of “Aramex SMART”, an innovative and comprehensive delivery, payment and returns solution for e-tailers.

The new solution enhances consumers’ online shopping experience, increases payment optionality and delivery flexibility, and promotes the overall growth of e-commerce industry in the region, said the company.



“Aramex SMART” is the world’s first all-in-one stack delivery, payment and returns solution offered by a logistics and transportation company. It enables e-tailers around the world to deliver a premium experience for their shoppers in Aramex’s core markets. Consumers that use this solution benefit from a convenient online shopping experience which gives them access to fast deliveries, easy returns, and allows them options to complete their payments within a period of 14 days after the delivery of their shipment, using a payment method of their choice, it said.



Bashar Obeid, Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said: “The launch of ‘Aramex SMART’ is a milestone not only for Aramex, but for the entire e-commerce industry as it brings together a full stack of delivery, payment and returns solution in a single offering. As one of the leading industry players, part of our strategy is to continuously improve the ecosystem by identifying gaps and coming up with innovative solutions to help resolve bottlenecks that will ensure a healthy and uninterrupted growth of e-commerce. With ‘Aramex SMART’ we aim to support businesses that wish to grow their online sales channels, and improve the online shoppers’ overall experience, especially during the current unprecedented challenges brought by COVID-19. Through the launch of this innovative solution, we aim to boost growth in the digital economy and support resurgence in retail demand.”



Arun Singh, Aramex’s Corporate Treasurer and Head of Aramex SMART, said: “We are very excited to launch ‘Aramex SMART’ in response to evolving consumer needs and e-commerce industry trends. Through our extensive market research, we identified a need for a full suite solution that will address disparities between an increased consumer preference for cash-on-delivery shipments in spite of limited digital payment options offered by e-commerce players. Our research showed that one of the main reasons for preference for cash-on-delivery is due to the trust deficit consumers have in the e-commerce experience. Our studies also revealed that businesses suffer from slower deliveries, high rejection rates, and inventory inefficiencies with cash-on-delivery shipments. To address these gaps, we have developed this innovative platform that provides shoppers convenient and flexible payment options when making online purchases, as well as supporting e-tailers with cash flow management, ensuring seamless and efficient transactions, higher acceptance rates, improved consumer trust and enhanced bottom line growth.”



“Aramex SMART” is the latest addition to the suite of other innovative solutions that Aramex developed as part of its digital transformation journey. Earlier this year, the company introduced a fully revamped mobile App that includes real–time shipment and courier tracking, and seamless connection to Aramex’s WhatsApp chat-bot, it said.



In 2018, Aramex launched “Aramex Fleet”, a crowd-based delivery platform that connects Saudi Nationals to flexible last mile delivery work to leverage Saudi Arabia’s sharing economy and support fluctuating demand in the Kingdom. This was followed by the launch of Aramex Spot, a partnership with retail outlets to support last mile delivery access across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the company added.