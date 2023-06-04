Artificial intelligence eliminates nearly 4,000 jobs in the US in May

ALBAWABA - Challenger, Gray & Christmas data showed that artificial intelligence eliminated nearly 4,000 jobs in the United States in May.

This report indicates the speed at which new technology is impacting the job market.

Companies are accelerating their adoption of artificial intelligence and automation in various areas such as writing and office work.

According to the report released last weekend, the total number of job layoffs in companies based in the United States reached 80,000 in May, representing a monthly increase of about 20% and a fourfold increase compared to 2022 levels.

Job layoffs due to artificial intelligence accounted for 3,900 jobs, or about 5% of the total jobs lost.

Data from the US jobs report showed the economy added 399,000 new jobs last month, surpassing the April figure of 294,000.

In March, Goldman Sachs data revealed that artificial intelligence threatens 300 million full-time jobs in the United States and Europe.

The report projected that 46% of office and administrative support tasks would be automated, followed by 44% for legal jobs and 37% for architectural and engineering tasks.