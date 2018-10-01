ATM to Showcase How AI and Automation Can Increase Hotel Revenues by 10 Percent

Cutting edge technology and innovation will be adopted as the official show theme for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2019. (Shutterstock)

Artificial Intelligence and automation to increase hotel revenues by 10% and cut costs by 15%, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) reported, citing the latest research conducted by Colliers International, noting that voice and facial recognition, virtual reality (VR) and biometrics would be mainstream in hospitality industry by 2025.

Cutting edge technology and innovation will be adopted as the official show theme for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2019, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre on April 28 to May 1, 2019.

According to the latest research conducted by Colliers International, personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) could increase hotel revenues by over 10 percent and reduce costs by more than 15 percent – with hotel operators expecting technology such as voice and facial recognition, virtual reality and biometrics to be mainstream by 2025.

Further to this, the research estimates 73 percent of manual activities in the hospitality industry have the technical potential for automation, with many global hotel operators including Marriott, Hilton, and Accor already investing in automating elements of their human resources.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “It is important to highlight that the GCC is one of the fastest growing regional hospitality markets on a global scale and an innovative technology-reliant industry.

“Its impact on hotels and travel and tourism is multi-dimensional, ranging from voice and facial recognition, chatbots and beacon technology to virtual reality, blockchain and robot concierge.

“Throughout ATM 2019, the spotlight theme will be launched as a platform to create awareness and inspire the travel and hospitality industry about the next generation of technology, while bringing together senior travel executives to meet and conduct business with innovative tech providers.”

While automation is forecast to replace a large number of jobs, between 39 and 73 million in the US alone, according to a study by McKinsey Global Institute, the report also states that innovative technology will not be a purely negative disrupter.

New jobs will be created; existing roles will be redefined; and workers will have the opportunity to further their career with additional training. The challenge, therefore will be preparing for and managing the transition between now and 2030.

Curtis said: “With technologies like AI and automation quickly maturing, the hospitality and travel and tourism industry must prepare for a wave of disruption in order to reap the overall benefits of these technologies.

“Equipping workers with the necessary skills and training and creating new tech-augmented jobs that can assist with this innovative technology will be key to making this transition a success.”

Discussing the defining evolutions of hospitality technology, the Travel Tech Show will return to ATM 2019 with dedicated international exhibitors and an influential agenda of discussion and debate in the Travel Tech Theatre.

On the show floor, attendees will be able to meet with exhibitors such as TravelClick, Amadeus IT Group, Travco Corporation Ltd, The Booking Expert, Beta Travel, GT Beds and Global Innovations International amongst many others.

Looking to the future, the use of robots within the hospitality industry is becoming more commonplace with Colliers predicting the global sale of guest relation robots to reach 66,000 units by 2020.