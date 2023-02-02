Australia to remove UK monarch from banknote

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2023 - 08:37 GMT
A$5 banknote
This photo illustration taken in Hong Kong on February 2, 2023 shows the Australian $5 banknote. Australia's central bank announced on February 2, 2023 it will erase the British monarch from its banknotes, replacing the late Queen Elizabeth II's image on its $5 note with a design honouring Indigenous culture. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Australia plans to replace the image of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II on its $5 banknote with an indigenous design, the Reserve Bank of Australia said Thursday.

The former British colony will not use an illustration of Elizabeth's son and heir, King Charles III, the bank said.

The change is expected to take years to come into effect, according to Britain's Financial Times.

"The Reserve Bank has decided to update the $5 banknote to feature a new design that honors the culture and history of the First Australians," the bank said in a statement posted on the internet.

"This new design will replace the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it said. "The other side of the $5 banknote will continue to feature the Australian Parliament."

It said the decision by the bank's board follows consultation with the Australian government, which "supports this change."

The Times quoted Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcoming the move as "striking a 'good balance' for Australia in the post-Elizabethan era."

"It’s an important opportunity to recognize, on the A$5 note, more of our indigenous heritage and history and culture going back tens of thousands of years," he reportedly said. "And you know, it’s no secret that I would like to see Australia become a republic."

