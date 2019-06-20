Aviation Sector Contribution to UAE’s GDP to Surge to $88 Billion by 2030

The national aviation sector's contribution to UAE's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to surge to Dh323.6 billion ($88 billion) by 2030, according to the Airport Council International (ACI) World, a media report said.





The assessment comes as yet a new international testimony to the advanced and robust infrastructure boasted by the UAE and the steady growth experienced by the aviation sector in particular, reported Emirates news agency Wam.

According to the ACI's assessment, Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport comes 19th internationally in terms of volume of freight handled, with the airport expected, upon completion, to become the largest in the world with up to 160 million passenger capacity and 12 million tonnes of air freight volume annually.

The ACI ranked Abu Dhabi International Airport as the Best Airport Operator of the year category, with the Sharjah International Airport classified the country's best third on account of an increased passenger traffic to 5.5 million in 2017.

There are seven intentional airports welcoming over 100 million passengers annually in the UAE.