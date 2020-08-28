AXA Gulf Rolls Out COVID-19 Cover to All Travel Insurance Policies

In response to a growing demand from travellers, AXA Gulf, one of the largest international insurers in the GCC, has introduced a cover for Covid-19 to all its travel insurance policies.

The insurer has moved quickly to adapt its travel cover after research from IATA (International Air Transport Association) revealed that 44% of travellers would increase their likelihood to start flying again if Covid-19 insurance was made available, said a statement.

As travel restrictions are relaxed, customers are looking to get away and an increasing number of destinations are opening up to them. AXA has identified the top 10 countries where visitors are not required to quarantine, and the good news is there’s something for everyone.

The countries are: Seychelles; Greece; Tanzania; Bulgaria; Czech Republic; Italy; Croatia; Kenya; Indonesia and Austria.

For anyone testing positive AXA’s travel policies now include the cost of Covid-19 emergency medical expenses and the insurer will also meet expenses associated with the rescheduling of a return flight caused as a result of the virus, the statement said.

Franck Heimburger, Chief Personal Lines Officer at AXA Gulf, said: “Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on global travel and with many people in the region spending time in isolation over the last few months, it’s no surprise that they are eager to travel and seek a change of scenery. Vacations and travel are clearly a top priority post-lockdown purchase for many people and in line with our purpose to protect what matters, it made sense to provide the necessary peace of mind to those individuals and families looking to travel safely.

“As one of the largest global insurers, our team is available around the clock for any medical emergency assistance you may need worldwide.”

AXA will reimburse its travel insurance policy holders for an amount of up to $5,000 for irrecoverable travel costs. Should customers find themselves having to be placed in quarantine whilst overseas, the insurer will pay up to $100 per day for a maximum of 15 days if they cannot isolate themselves safely in their booked accommodation, it said.