‘Baby Elon Musk’ takes over internet

ALBAWABA – A picture of baby Elon Musk went viral earlier this week, depicting him as a toddler in a fancy brown overall, which triggered the real, adult Elon Musk to respond.

The baby Elon Musk picture was posted by the parody account ‘Not Jeremey Powell’ on Twitter, with the caption: “BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti-ageing formula but it got way out of hand”.

To that, Musk replied saying: "Guys, I think I maybe took too much".

Guys, I think I maybe took too much 👶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

Evidently, the photo turned out to be generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to The Guardian.