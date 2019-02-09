Bahrain Among Best Destinations for Expat Careers in 2019

Bahrain’s potential for sky-high earnings for expats was central to its storming rise up the rankings this year, increasing 10 places on 2017. (Shutterstock)

Bahrain is among the best destinations for expat careers this year, according to a survey conducted by HSBC Expat.

Bahrain is placed second, just behind Germany, in the Expat Explorer survey, which combed through insights from more than 22,000 expats to identify the best destinations for expat careers in 2019. The UAE is in the fourth position.

Bahrain’s potential for sky-high earnings for expats was central to its storming rise up the rankings this year, increasing 10 places on 2017, it said.

There are a few factors which contributed to its popularity, driven by attractive salary packages, earning potential and solid benefits packages.

More than three quarters (77%) of expats agreed that their potential salary has increased since moving, without necessarily having to compromise on their work-life balance. Indeed, 73% say they’ve seen their work-life balance soar. What’s more, the country offers good perks to those moving to work, it says.

Expats say that Bahrain tends to provide some of the world’s most comprehensive benefits packages. Most foreign workers receive an accommodation allowance (69%) and medical allowance (64%) while one in four (23%) can even expect a bonus to help cover living expenses, the survey said.

Germany, renowned for efficiency and productivity, tops the Expat Explorer career rankings this year; going one better than in 2017 and 2016. Expats ranked Germany as having the second-best working culture in the world, while almost three quarters (73%) highlight job security as a major perk of working there. It was also rated as the most productive workplace in the world.

What’s more interesting is that this productivity seems to be well balanced, with a good proportion of expats saying that they’d seen a positive impact on work-life balance – 71% agreed this had improved compared to their home country.

The UK was placed third; the UAE fourth; Switzerland fifth; Sweden sixth; Singapore seventh; USA eight; Canada ninth and Hong Kong 10th. Saudi Arabia was placed 13th.

The survey notes that the UAE maintains its fourth position in the rankings for the third consecutive year. The employment benefits on offer to expats remain second to none, with a whopping 95% saying they receive at least some form of additional remuneration. Most common among these were medical allowances (85%) and airfare allowance (75%) which, coupled with high earning prospects, means that many expats highlight the many opportunities to immerse themselves in life there.