Bahrain Approves GSK's New COVID19 Treatment

Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has approved "Sotrovimab" for emergency use, a new drug by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for the treatment of Covid-19.

The decision to add "Sotrovimab" to Covid-19 treatment protocols follows emergency use approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well a comprehensive review of GSK's clinical trials, said a Bahrain News Agency report.



“Sotrovimab-VIR-7831” develops “monoclonal antibodies” and will be used to treat infected adults and adolescents with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms who are at risk of their condition deteriorating and resulting in hospitalisation, NHRA said.



Safety and efficacy evidence demonstrates a reduction in the number of cases requiring hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and a reduction in the number fatalities by 85%, when administered at an early stage of treatment.