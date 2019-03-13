Bahrain to Commence Working on Its Biggest Solar Plant. (Shutterstock)

Work on the largest solar plant in the country which will generate 100 megawatts of solar power will commence within weeks, it was announced.

The two million square metre plant in Askar will contribute to the other solar power initiatives in Bahrain and will total to achieve over 50 per cent of the national energy target, said Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Dr Abdulhussain Mirza.

A consortium including ACWA, Mitsui and Almoayyed has won the major project to build and operate the plant, as reported last month.

Read More

Saudi Arabia Invites Bids for 7 Solar Projects Worth $1.51 Billion

Saudi Arabia Aims to Produce Over 50% of Solar Energy Globally by 2030

“The consortium bid the best price for each kilowatt hour – 14.7 fils per megawatt hour, against the EWA electricity charges of 29 fils for businesses and expats,” said Dr Mirza.

“We expect to sign the agreement in the next few weeks with ACWA and subsequently they will start building the plant and the work is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years.

“This plant will generate 100MW and will be the largest in Bahrain.

“We have done a number of such initiatives before – a 5MW plant in Awali in 2012, EWA is working on another 5MW plant, while Tatweer did a one MW and now adding another 4MW.

“All the net-metering efforts will also add another three to five MW in the long term.

“So we have now achieved almost 50pc of the national energy target.”