Bahrain to Conduct Study with Saudi Aramco on Boosting Oil Output
Bahrain and Saudi Aramco have agreed to set up a team to conduct a feasibility study on boosting oil output. (Shutterstock)
Bahrain and Saudi Aramco have agreed to set up a team to conduct a feasibility study on boosting oil output, benefiting from the carbon dioxide produced by Saudi Aramco.
The decision came following a meeting held by Bahrain's Oil Minister Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa with Saudi Aramco chief technology officer Ahmad Othman Al-Khowaiter, said Bahrain News Agency report.
Officials representing the National Oil and Gas Authority (Noga) and the Oil and Gas Holding Company also attended the meeting, which focused on cooperation to benefit from the carbon dioxide injection technology and set up a carbon dioxide transport and distribution network.
The two sides also agreed to exchange information.
Oil and Gas Holding Company acting chief executive officer Dr Dhafer Al-Jalahma signed the agreement with Al-Khowaiter.
Al-Khowaiter shed light on the planned Middle East Conference on Carbon capture and storage (CCS), which will be organised in January 2020 by Noga, under the patronage of Oil Minister Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa.
