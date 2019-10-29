Bahrain FDI Hits $28.7 Billion in Q2

Bahrain achieved foreign direct investment (FDI) of BD10.9 billion ($28.7 billion) at the end of the second quarter, reflecting an increase of 1 per cent in comparison with the previous quarter, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).







The survey, released by the iGA in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Economic Development Board measures the volume of foreign investments made by key entities in various economic sectors in order to provide updated statistical data of the volume and flows of these investments.



According to the Foreign Investment Survey, the financial and insurance activities and information and communication were the top two industries in terms of the volume of the FDI flow to Bahrain during the second quarter.



The flow of financial and insurance activities FDI increased in the second quarter by 1.2 per cent from BD7,869 million, as at the end of the first quarter of 2019, to BD7,963 million. On the other hand, the flow of information and communication FDI increased by 1 per cent from BD338.9 million to BD342 million, over the same period.



FDI flows from Kuwait came on top, in absolute terms, with an additional BD45.2 million flowing into the Kingdom during the second quarter, increasing Kuwait’s FDI inflows by 1.3 per cent, from BD3,525 million, as at the end of the first quarter of 2019, to BD3,570 million as at the end of the second quarter.



India came in second place with total inflows of BD21.8 million during the second quarter, increasing their total investment from BD411.3 to BD433.2 during the same period, followed by the Kingdom of



Saudi Arabia in third position with inflows of approximately BD20.5 million during the second quarter, an increase of 0.8 per cent from BD2,469 million to BD2,490 million.



The survey was conducted to determine the Kingdom’s foreign investment sources according to the country of residence of investors; as well as to determine the attractive sectors for investments in the Kingdom, which gives an indication of the sectors that require further development. The survey comprises active entities in all economic activities and considers the volume of capital, ownership and employment.