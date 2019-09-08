Bahrain Inaugurates the World’s Largest Underwater Theme Park





The initial phase of the project was completed recently by submerging a 70-meter long Boeing 747, 20-22 meters below waters north of Bahrain, to become the first attraction of the 100,000 m2 theme park, said the Bahrain news agency (BNA).



Prior to the opening, the park was inspected by a group of diving professionals, who ensured all safety requirements are fully met to guarantee a safe experience for the public.



The minister said the theme park aims to further boost tourism within the strategy of Bahrain Tourism Authority (BTA) to promote the sector. He added that the park’s location was chosen according to the highest marine environment safety standards in consultation with registered dive centers.



During the official opening, the minister, Chief Executive of the Supreme Council for Environment, Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina, along with a number of professional divers carried out an inaugural dive to experience the magnificent underwater aircraft structure.



Dive Bahrain will be open to the public on Saturday.



In addition to the aircraft, the park will include several structures, such as a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, an artificial coral reef and other sculptures that will be submerged to provide a safe haven for coral reef growth and a habitat for sustainable marine life.



The eco-friendly park will also provide researchers with rich information and data on marine ecology and biology and will improve environmental awareness on the importance of preserving marine life.