Bahrain Indecisive About 20 Percent Increase in Basic Wages

Civil servants could receive a 20 per cent increase in their basic wages under an old parliament proposal revived by MPs yesterday.

However, Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain pointed out that the exercise would prove too expensive, costing the national exchequer around BD90 million to BD100m.

Legislative and legal affairs committee secretary Mohammed Al Abbasi said the move was necessary to help Bahrainis cope with inflation, fees and value-added tax (VAT).

Youth and sports committee vice-chairwoman Zainab Abdulamir said the proposal would not achieve its intended goal in its current format.

“The increase would just make the rich richer and the poor poorer; it is unjust with the higher positions getting better pay than those in lower ranked posts,” she said.

“For example, someone at the executive level earning BD1,500 would receive BD1,800, while those on the regular pay scale drawing BD400 and BD500 would get a maximum of BD80 to BD100.”

She said she preferred a flat BD100 increase across the board.

Parliament second vice-chairman Ali Al Zayed said the law was presented by MPs in 2010.

“No one can deny there is huge inflation in the country which is proving to be a burden on people’s budgets and living standards,” he said.

“We are trying to protect families from going further into debt and the inability to cope with rising costs.”

Mr Al Buainain said MPs can either approve the legislation or reject it without making changes since it has been returned by the Shura Council.

“This issue has to wait until we debate the two-year national budget, since we don’t know where we would get necessary financing from,” he said.

“According to my estimates, it would cost between BD90m and BD100m. Under the current financial situation and with us just presenting parliament with the new 2019-2022 Fiscal Balance Programme Law I see it very difficult to get the law implemented.”

Veteran MP Adel Al Asoomi ridiculed the proposal saying that the Shura Council will reject it whenever MPs refer it back to them.

