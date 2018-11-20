Bahrain Joins China's Bandwagon With 8 Landmark MoUs

The Bahraini delegation met with Vice Mayor of Shenzhen, Ai Xuefeng, and a number of local government officials and business leaders at the Bahrain – Shenzhen Business Forum and the China High-Tech Fair. (Shutterstock)

A senior delegation from Bahrain led by the Capital Governor Sheikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa and organized by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) concluded its visit to Shenzhen, China, by signing eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.



The Bahraini delegation met with Vice Mayor of Shenzhen, Ai Xuefeng, and a number of local government officials and business leaders at the Bahrain – Shenzhen Business Forum and the China High-Tech Fair.



An MOU between EDB and the artificial intelligence (AI) firm, Intellifusion Technologies was signed to advance AI dynamic portrait recognition that can benefit China, Bahrain, and the Middle East.



EDB partnered with Shenzhen FinTech company to establish a full mobile payment gateway in Bahrain and explore opportunities in crypto-currency, in addition to the possibility of initiating FinTech Funds.

Read More

Bahrain, China to Want to Expand on Their $1.7 Billion Trade

Bahrain Leads the GCC's $1.5 Trillion Market in Terms of Doing Business



An MOU between EDB and Shenzhen Outbound Alliance aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, information exchange, and establishing a regular communication channel for business information, and investment opportunities.



In addition, the delegation signed a memorandum with Softbank China Capital – Wonder News aiming to encourage Softbank China Capital and their investment portfolio companies to establish a presence in Bahrain and use it as a regional hub to cover the Middle East.



EDB and 4PX signed an MOU exploring the possibility of 4PX initiating and establishing funds together with Bahraini companies in order to invest in entrepreneurship in both countries.



EDB and Shenzhen Cool-hi Network Culture Technology partnered to promote the development of E-sports between the Middle East and China including hosting E-sports events.



Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) signed an MOU with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Branch (CCPITSZ) to harness and enhance collaborative initiatives to promote trade and investments between the two countries.



After that, EDB also established an MOU with CCPITSZ to enhance collaborative initiatives between Bahrain and Shenzhen, strengthening information exchange and cooperation in economic and business activities.



Al Khalifa explained that the partnership with Shenzhen was built on common heritage as open and innovative business hubs with shared economic interests.



“We are very pleased to see our ties with this vibrant city continue to strengthen and believe these agreements will help us move towards a new era of collaboration,” he asserted.



Chief Executive of EDB Khalid al-Rumaihi also commented on the matter saying that Shenzhen is the first city with which Bahrain established a friendship city agreement in China.



He indicated that there are numerous opportunities for Chinese companies in the region, especially as the GCC markets continue to transform their economies.



“Bahrain’s location as the Gateway to the Gulf, and given the fact that it is one of the key countries along the new Belt and Road route, along with our open and liberal lifestyle, competitive business landscape, and world-class regulation makes the Kingdom the ideal location from which Chinese companies can access this $1.5 trillion GCC market,” concluded Rumaihi.