Bahrain lauds public-private sector partnerships

Manama: The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, praised the successful and effective partnership between the public and private sectors which positively impacts on citizens’ life.

Deputizing for His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and in implementation of his directives to showcase the investment opportunities from partnership between the two important sectors, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah spoke at a function on partnership with the private sector.

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, along with ministers and more than 200 senior officials from the public and private sectors, also attended the event.

In his inaugural speech, the Deputy Prime Minister hailed the event as an embodiment of cooperation between the public and private sectors to achieve the goals of the comprehensive development march led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Shaikh Khalid outlined the goals of the function which seeks to highlight the significance of partnership between both sectors in implementing projects and announce the main financial and economic indicators.

Shaikh Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s continuous achievements as part of the economic recovery plan, while stressing the importance of partnership between the public and private sectors, describing it as the catalyst of economic growth and highlighting the successful implementation of the economic recovery plan in partnership with the private sector.

The Minister pointed out that activating partnership with the private sector is a constant priority while implementing projects and initiatives that prioritize which target creating promising job opportunities for citizens, carrying out major development projects, developing promising sectors, and ensuring financial sustainability and economic stability.