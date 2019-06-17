Bahrain Mulls Banning Expat Recruitment in 35 Professions

A group of MPs wants to completely ban expat recruitment in 35 professions in Bahrain’s private sector – and increase the minimum wage of all Bahrainis.





The full list of jobs that would be reserved only for Bahrainis has not been announced, but it includes fields such as education, currency exchange, accounting and marketing.

It was officially submitted to parliament yesterday in direct response to another proposed bill, which calls for complete Bahrainisation in all sectors – and fines of BD5,000 to BD20,000 for companies that still hire expats.

That proposal, which also envisaged closing companies that persisted with expat recruitment despite the fines, was officially submitted on Saturday by another group of MPs.

“We had to react to the first proposal, which we see as dangerous,” explained MP Ahmed Al Salloom, who is spearheading the move to ban expat recruitment in 35 specific jobs.

Mr Al Salloom

“The proposal submitted on Saturday would damage the country’s business reputation and harm businessmen, especially in sectors that Bahrainis don’t want to work in.

“Our proposal is more reasonable, as we are targeting 35 professions including education, money exchange, accounting and marketing.

“These fields are currently full of expatriates, who could be replaced by Bahrainis.

“For example, there are 30 money exchange companies in Bahrain and, if they were fully Bahrainised, we are looking at 3,000 jobs easily.

“It is around the same for the other sectors we proposed.”

Mr Al Salloom is a board member at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), as well as chairman of the Bahrain Small and Medium Enterprises Development Society.

He warned that a blanket ban on expats in all sectors was impractical, adding that fining all companies which hired foreigners would only add to existing burdens on the business community.

“From where would a small businessman recruit a Bahraini baker, carpenter or mason?” he asked.

“I am not saying there are no Bahrainis qualified for such jobs, or others who want to take it up.

“But they are few and don’t meet demand.”

In addition to banning expats in 35 job categories, the second proposal tabled yesterday would also raise the minimum wage of Bahrainis to at least BD550.

The figure currently stands at BD300 for those with secondary certificates or lower, BD380 for diploma holders and BD450 for degree holders.

Both proposals would now be reviewed by parliament’s services committee, which will provide its feedback.

Meanwhile, one of five MPs who backed Saturday’s proposal to impose 100 per cent Bahrainisation across the board – and fine or close companies that failed to comply – told the GDN yesterday that he never agreed to the penalties stated.

He said the alternative option submitted yesterday was actually a better solution.

“I believe having 35 professions restricted to Bahrainis is much better than the proposal I signed,” said the vice-chairman of parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee, Ahmed Al Amer.

Mr Al Amer

“I had backed the original in concept, but did not agree to details or punishments for Bahraini businessmen.

“Going around punishing businessmen isn’t the right choice.

“We should be promoting Bahrainis by securing certain percentages or quotas in jobs that appeal to them.”