Bahrain: National Exports Increased 25 Percent in Jan

The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 25% to BD200 million ($527.5 million) during January 2021, compared to BD160 million for the same month of the previous year, a report said.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 82% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 18%, according to the foreign trade report issued by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD41 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates was second with BD32 million and Oman third with BD18 million.

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed emerged as the top products exported duringJanuary2021 with BD30 million, semi-finished iron and steel was second with a value of BD25 million and Unwrought aluminum alloys third with BD20 million.

The total value of re-exports decreased by29%to reach BD53 million during January 2021, compared to BD 74 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 88% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 12%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD14 million, Oman second with BD10 million, and the United Arab Emirates third with BD9 million.

Four-wheel drive cars the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD9.4 million, parts for gas turbines came in second place with BD9.2 million, and Apparatus for electrical controlthirdwithBD6 million.

The trade balance, the difference between exports and imports, the value of the deficit of the trade balance reached BD154 million during January of 2021 versus BD211 million for the same month of the previous year with a decrease of 27%.

The value of imports decreased by 9%, reaching BD406 million during January2021compared to BD445 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 72% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 28%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total ofBD49 million, Brazil was second with BD45 million; and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was third with BD31 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD43 million, while aluminium oxide was second withBD28 million, and four-wheel drive cars third with BD18 million.