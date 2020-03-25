Bahrain: Non-Essential Businesses to Shutdown Starting Mar 26

Bahrain has announced that all non-essential businesses will be temporarily closed in the kingdom from Thursday (March 26) to April 9.

The directive issued by the Government Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, First Deputy Prime Minister, said hypermarkets, supermarkets, cold stores, bakeries, pharmacies, and banks will remain open and restaurants will continue to provide services via take away or delivery only, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has issued a notice clarifying what is deemed non-essential.



Under the decision, all retail and industrial enterprises will close temporarily, from 7pm on Thursday until 7pm on April 9. All retail and industrial enterprises will be open again from April 9 to April 23.

The following types of business are excluded from these measures, and may continue to operate as usual:

* Hypermarkets, supermarkets, cold stores, grocery stores, butcher shops and fish shops

* Bakeries

* Natural gas fueling stations and liquid fueling stations

* Hospitals, medical centres, pharmacies and optical centres

* Banks and currency exchange bureaus

* Corporate administration offices of companies and organizations that conduct activities without direct engagement with customers

* Businesses that import, export and distribute goods

* Automotive garages and repair shops

* Businesses operating in the construction and maintenance industry

* Manufacturers

The ministry noted the importance of adherence to the regulations and procedures issued by the Ministry of Health aimed at containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and in particular measures of social distancing.

Retail and industrial enterprises are allowed to engage in the sale of goods and services and their delivery by electronic means and social media platforms. Restaurants and food and beverage outlets are also permitted to operate through take away services and home delivery services, the directive said.