Bahrain Slashes Fees to Support Businesses Cope with COVID-19 Outbreak

Bahrain: MPs have approved measures – which include slashing CR fees, and labor and utility charges – to help businesses and industries cope with the huge losses they face following the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The measures were part of an urgent proposal unanimously approved during parliament’s weekly session yesterday.

It was presented by a cross-section of MPs representing various blocs in the chamber, and led by financial and economic affairs committee chairman and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry board member Ahmed Al Salloom.

Parliament secretary general Rashid Bunajma read out the proposal to help the business and industrial sectors.

Pressure

“The business and industrial sectors are under immense pressure due to preventive measures related to Covid-19 and it is our job to limit the effects and prevent further deterioration,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“That’s why we have approved that the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry slash monthly rents by 50 per cent on the industrial plots it leases or return to lower rates implemented last year just for six months and also drop extra payments for businesses that include more services under their commercial registrations (CRs).

“We also want the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry to charge lower fees for six months, the Labor Market Regulatory Authority to suspend expat laborers’ fees for six months, the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry to drop municipal fees for six months, and we want Tamkeen to shoulder the interest on bank loans imposed on small and medium businesses.”

The proposal will now be forwarded to the Cabinet for urgent review.

However, MPs rejected another urgent proposal to cancel the second term of schools until the end of the academic year.

Eighteen members voted against the move, 16 in favor and three abstained.

The proposal, submitted by the Bahrain Bloc led by Mr Al Salloom, had also stated that since there was no second term, the grades obtained by students in the first semester should be considered for the academic year.

However, grade 12 students would have had to sit for their examinations.

Zainab Abdulamir said a petition was presented by 80 nurseries and kindergartens that they were unable to pay their teachers and needed government assistance, while drivers of school buses and vans have also asked for some support.

Returned

“Parents are also worried about sending their children to school because many expat teachers have returned from abroad without any check-ups and that is why we wanted the second semester cancelled.”

Parliament foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman Mohammed Al Sissi said ministries and government bodies needed to stop fines on minor violations related to businesses and industries.

Parliament public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman Hamad Al Kooheji and legislative and legal affairs committee chairman Mohammed Al Abbasi also criticised the focus on remote learning as no one in the country was ready for it.

Eighteen other urgent proposals out of 20 presented early yesterday morning involving measures to tackle issues related to Covid-19 were spiked as only a few MPs returned to their seats after the lunch break.

Parliament chairwoman Fouzia Zainal said she was asked to cancel the sessions by a number MPs due to the virus but she had refused.

She also pointed out that Parliament should help the government in its efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and not bombard them with proposals that deviate from the main purpose.