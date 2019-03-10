Bahrain to Start Shale Oil Production Soon

The first shale oil well drilling started a few months ago. (Shutterstock)

Bahrain may soon start shale oil production, according to top sources in the industry.

The first shale oil well drilling started a few months ago.

Negotiations are also on with drilling companies to reach an agreement for the first deep gas well – which is expected to start production during the last quarter of the year, sources in Tatweer Petroleum told our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

Other wells will follow thereafter to increase production in future, sources added.

Meanwhile, National Oil and Gas Authority (Noga) is set to launch a promotional campaign next month to attract international companies specialised in shale oil to expedite the process of exploration and move on to production in the shortest possible time, sources said.

Noga’s first visit will be to the US as Bahrain will benefit from its long experience in shale oil extraction, the sources added.