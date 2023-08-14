Balancing Act: the rise of side jobs and opportunities

ALBAWABA - People allocate a significant amount of time to their side jobs, with Americans dedicating an average of 13.4 hours per week to side gigs, according to a survey conducted by Zapier involving nearly 2,032 Americans. This means that one out of every ten people invests up to 30 hours per week or more in side jobs.

If you're contemplating starting a side gig, it's important to gauge the amount of time you'll commit and identify when you can complete tasks during the day.

With the availability of part-time jobs and remote work, there are four types of jobs that can be undertaken at any time of the day:

Marketing:

Cathy Krisnoff, the CEO of Sidehusl.com, highlights the interconnected nature of social media marketing, which can be carried out 24/7. Marketing experts on platforms like UpWork can earn up to an average of $250 per hour.

Translation:

If you're fluent in another language, consider taking up side gigs in translating articles, journals, videos, and more. Translators can earn between $20 to $25 per page on average.

(Shutterstock)

Animation and Graphics Artists:

Christoph notes a substantial market for animation, web design, and marketing materials. Illustrators on platforms like Fiverr can earn up to an average of $650 per project.

Online Content Creation:

According to Christoph, investing a few nighttime hours in recording podcasts or generating web content could be the starting point for earning real income through online content creation.

As the landscape of work continues to evolve, side jobs have emerged as a dynamic and flexible way for individuals to enhance their income streams and explore their talents.