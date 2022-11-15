Bali forum allocates $30 billion for SDG-linked projects

Bali: The Tri Hita Karana (THK) Forum for Blended Finance announced that it had catalyzed over $30 billion worth of pledges, projects and initiatives for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

THK supported the incubation of more than 20 projects that will catalyze over $30 billion investment into clean energy, avoided deforestation, ecosystem restoration, marine protection, circular waste management and human health.

THK Forum was held on November 13 and 14 in Bali, under the auspices of Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, as a two- day preeminent sustainability side event to the B20 and the G20 Leaders’ Summit and attracted hundreds of leaders from business, finance, government, philanthropy and academia.

Tantowi Yahya, Executive Lead of THK Forum 2022, explained, “The THK Forum acts as a platform to showcase and celebrate major SDG related commitments, announcements and milestones to drive sustainable development. The Forum is intentionally outcome-oriented, but it will also be intimate to allow for genuine interaction amongst participants to explore solutions to encourage more investment and innovation.”

Opening the forum, Luhut B. Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Indonesia stated, “Indonesia’s commitment to climate change is there and very strong. However, we are facing a financial gap to accelerate the achievement of SDGs. Thus, blended finance is so important to finance so many climate projects. The Government of Indonesia is currently finalizing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), including collaboration for early retirement of coal power plants and move towards renewable energy.”

These initiatives largely prioritized: Accelerating investment in Indonesia’s just energy transition, scaling finance for sustainable infrastructure & waste management, and mobilizing capital for nature-based solutions – especially oceans, forests and regenerative food systems.