  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Barbie dominated box offices in North America

Barbie dominated box offices in North America

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published August 7th, 2023 - 10:52 GMT
Barbie dominated box offices in North America
Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023 - Photo by Michael Tran / AFP

ALBAWABA – Hollywood hit movie Barbie dominated box offices in North America for a three straight weekends, Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

Also ReadBarbie movie stirs up doll collectors' marketBarbie movie stirs up doll collectors' market

The movie generated more than $1 billion in revenues and is the first production by the solo woman director Greta Gerwig, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Barbie not only hit the one billion dollar box office milestone, it did so faster than any other movie by Warner Bros in 100 years, company executives told AFP.

Barbie dominated box offices in North America
Barbie sets are displayed for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023 - Photo by Michael Tran / AFP

Barbie also scored the biggest weekend opening of the year, the news agency reported.

It "has captured the imagination of moviegoers around the world and the results are incredibly impressive," analyst Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore stated to AFP.

The movie earned a projected $53 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, for a domestic total of $459 million and a whopping $1.03 billion worldwide.

"Barbie" is the sixth film to surpass $1 billion at the box-office since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Variety, as reported by AFP.

Also ReadBarbie movie stirs up doll collectors' marketJordan’s new cybercrime law may disrupt social media

Falling to third place was Universal's "Oppenheimer," the dark historical drama whose opening the same week as "Barbie" sparked the massive "Barbenheimer" social media trend.

Tags:BarbiemovieBox OfficeWarnerBrosHollywoodFilmbusinessCinema

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now