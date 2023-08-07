ALBAWABA – Hollywood hit movie Barbie dominated box offices in North America for a three straight weekends, Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The movie generated more than $1 billion in revenues and is the first production by the solo woman director Greta Gerwig, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Barbie not only hit the one billion dollar box office milestone, it did so faster than any other movie by Warner Bros in 100 years, company executives told AFP.

Barbie sets are displayed for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023 - Photo by Michael Tran / AFP

Barbie also scored the biggest weekend opening of the year, the news agency reported.

It "has captured the imagination of moviegoers around the world and the results are incredibly impressive," analyst Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore stated to AFP.

The movie earned a projected $53 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, for a domestic total of $459 million and a whopping $1.03 billion worldwide.

"Barbie" is the sixth film to surpass $1 billion at the box-office since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Variety, as reported by AFP.

Falling to third place was Universal's "Oppenheimer," the dark historical drama whose opening the same week as "Barbie" sparked the massive "Barbenheimer" social media trend.