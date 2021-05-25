BBC Reporter Blasted for Tweets Supporting Hitler

In one of the tweets from July 2014, Halawa wrote that “#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler! Oh, #Hitlerwasright #IDF go to hell.”



In another post on Facebook, she shared an image with the slogan “Solution for Israel Palestinian conflict – relocate Israel into United States,” which she captioned to be an “easy and simple world solution! To enlightening the ‘dark radical’ middle east."





This same image was also shared by UK Labour Party politician Naz Shah, leading to her suspension in 2016.



Almost three years after she published these posts, Halawa was hired by the BBC

In a comment to The Spectator, a BBC spokesperson said, “These tweets predate the individual’s employment with the BBC but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating.”



In their article Honest Reporting stated, “these are not the tweets of an objective reporter. Quite simply, not only does Halawa fail to meet BBC’s own stated requirements, she represents the polar opposite of what is expected of any professional journalist.”

Halawa is a BBC digital journalist who specializes in Palestinian affairs and covers the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.