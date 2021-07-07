Bentley's New Flying Spur Hybrid: All You Need To Know

Bentley Motors has announced details of the company’s latest luxury model on its journey to electrification.

The introduction of the new Flying Spur Hybrid builds on the success of the third generation Flying Spur, using a highly innovative third powertrain to deliver the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date, the company says.



The Flying Spur Hybrid establishes a family of Bentley hybrids for the first time, emphasizing Bentley’s commitment to its Beyond100 strategy to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organization and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company, it said.



The latest addition to Bentley’s new hybrid range demonstrates that hybridization does not compromise luxury or performance. With an unperceivable blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, refined serenity is on offer regardless of driving mode or style, it continued.



The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque. The new Flying Spur becomes the most efficient Bentley ever, capable of covering over 700 km when fully fuelled.

With high power reserves, superior torque and quick throttle response, the latest hybrid model gives little away to the Flying Spur V8 in acceleration, passing 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds.



Inside the cabin, the automatic Start-Stop switch has been replaced with a control for the three E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode, enabling the driver to manage the battery usage during a journey. EV Drive mode is engaged as soon as the car is switched on, and maximizes the electric driving experience.



Environmentally-focused Powertrain



The combination of a highly efficient engine and advanced E-Motor delivers the same flexibility and practicality associated with the W12 and V8 powertrains on offer today, achieving a responsive, engaging and supremely refined experience.



The new 2.9-litre V6 engine achieves 410 bhp (416 PS) and 550 NM (406 lb.ft) of torque up to 5650 rpm. The engine delivers over 150 bhp per litre, even higher than the Flying Spur V8.



The advanced electronic motor is located between the transmission and the engine and provides up to 134 bhp (136 PS) and 400 Nm (295 lb.ft) of torque.



The E-motor is powered by a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery and can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as two and a half hours. The power electronics convert the energy stored from the high voltage battery to supply the E-Motor or supplement the existing 12v vehicle electrical infrastructure.



The combined powertrain propels the Flying Spur Hybrid from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 177 mph. Reduced CO2 values and lower fuel consumption are pending certification and will deliver the most environmentally focused powertrain of the range.

Subtle Integration of Technology

The interior of the Flying Spur Hybrid is a striking combination of the very latest integrated technology, beautiful materials and design prowess, now combined with the features required for a plug-in hybrid vehicle.



A dedicated button allows control over the three E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. These give the driver the freedom to choose to either manually or automatically manage battery usage during a journey.



The EV DRIVE mode maximizes the electric diving experience and is optimal for in-city driving. Hybrid mode maximizes vehicle efficiency and thus is best suited for longer journeys. Finally, Hold Mode balances engine and electric power to hold high voltage battery charge for later use conserving electric energy.



In addition to the standard equipment supplied, customers can also choose a Bentley branded wallbox available as a no cost option, providing an attractive solution housing the charge unit and storing the charge cables neatly.



A Distinct Model



The Flying Spur Hybrid has seven Bentley paint colors to choose from as standard. The Blackline Specification offers a contemporary alternative to exterior brightware including a black version of the optional illuminated electrically deployed Flying B radiator mascot, and for a more contemporary exterior aesthetic.



A ‘Hybrid’ badge mounted on the lower front fender, quad oval tailpipes at the rear of the vehicle and a covered universal charging point on the left-hand rear fender denote the new model.



The interior of the Flying Spur Hybrid showcases Bentley’s expertise in creating a modern cabin of unrivalled luxury and innovation. Stylish and unique, the interior features supremely comfortable seats in five hide colors, with Bentley’s ‘Wing’ theme across the lower console and fascia. All Flying Spurs are manufactured at Bentley’s home in Crewe - the world’s first carbon neutral factory for luxury car production. Customer orders can be taken from summer onwards, and first customer deliveries are due before the end of 2021, the company added.