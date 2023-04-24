Berlin airport cancels departures under strike

ALBAWABA - Berlin's airport canceled all departure flights Monday under a one-day strike called for by Germany’s Verdi union as part of an ongoing wage dispute.

The walkout started at 3:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) and will end at midnight (2200 GMT), the union said.

"Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has experienced some of its most disruptive strikes in decades this year as unions press for higher pay to offset the surging cost of living," CNBC reported.

It said the action followed similar walkouts at four other German airports, namely Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart on Thursday and Friday, when more than 700 departures were canceled.

"Due to the warning strikes by security staff, no departures of passenger flights will be possible on Monday, April 24," Berlin Brandenburg airport said in a statement, pointing out that arrivals might also be affected.

The union has been negotiating with the BDLS aviation security association to push for pay increases for night, weekend and public holiday shifts.