  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Berlin airport cancels departures under strike

Berlin airport cancels departures under strike

Published April 24th, 2023 - 12:55 GMT
Berlin airport cancels departures under strike
A digital board displays cancelled flights in the main terminal of the BER Berlin Brandenburg airport as departing flights were cancelled due to a strike by security workers on April 24, 2023 in Schoenefeld near Berlin, eastern Germany. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Berlin's airport canceled all departure flights Monday under a one-day strike called for by Germany’s Verdi union as part of an ongoing wage dispute.

The walkout started at 3:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) and will end at midnight (2200 GMT), the union said.

"Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has experienced some of its most disruptive strikes in decades this year as unions press for higher pay to offset the surging cost of living," CNBC reported.

It said the action followed similar walkouts at four other German airports, namely Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart on Thursday and Friday, when more than 700 departures were canceled.

"Due to the warning strikes by security staff, no departures of passenger flights will be possible on Monday, April 24," Berlin Brandenburg airport said in a statement, pointing out that arrivals might also be affected.

The union has been negotiating with the BDLS aviation security association to push for pay increases for night, weekend and public holiday shifts.

Tags:Berlin airportdepartures canceledone-day-strikeground crew strikewage increaseGermany’s Verdi unionBerlin Brandenburg airport

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...